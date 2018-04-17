SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A home run, at his homecoming. Say this for Francisco Lindor: He clearly has a flair for the dramatic.

Playing as a big leaguer in his native Puerto Rico for the first time, Lindor connected on a two-run home run to open the scoring and help spark the Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

And yes, the moment was just as the All-Star shortstop imagined.

He seemed to skip around the bases, crossed home plate and threw his arms into the air, enticing the already-screaming crowd to go even louder. They obliged, and eventually Lindor emerged from the dugout for a curtain call — in what technically was a road game, no less. The Indians were the visitors in this one.

No matter. Lindor seemed more at home than anyone else.

So, too, was Indians ace Corey Kluber, who allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits and struck out six, lowering his ERA to 1.52.

Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez each had three hits for Cleveland in the first regular-season game on the island commonwealth since 2010. Brantley and Ramirez hit consecutive homers in the sixth, and Yonder Alonso added a solo homer in the eighth for Cleveland.

Brian Dozier had two hits for the Twins, including an RBI double in the seventh that chased a sweat-drenched Kluber after 104 pitches. Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi (1-1) gave up six hits and four runs, all of them coming across on homers, in five-plus innings.

