A Tour of the New Zooks Coffee Bar in Tea, South Dakota

Residents of Tea finally have a sit-down coffee shop option with the opening of Zooks Coffee Bar on Gateway Lane.

Zooks Coffee Bar opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, September 15. The new coffee shop offers all of the favorite styles of coffee, breakfast options, treats, and a great setting to catch up with some friends or do some homework. For those on the move, Zooks also has a drive-thru option that includes the entire menu.

Get our free mobile app

Other great features of Zooks include a full meeting room that is available for use, high-table bar seating, standard tables, and even some comfortable sofas. There are plenty of outlets for those that are looking for a place to settle in for a bit to work.

Google Maps

As far as recommendations, I am a standard plain coffee drinker. I stopped by Zooks on Wednesday morning and ordered a dark-roast coffee, and found myself going back later in the afternoon for more. Needless to say, the coffee was fantastic (and is also from the local roaster Parable Coffee Company) and I can also highly recommend a scotcheroo bar to go with it.

Sidenote, one really cool thing that Zooks has is a "Pay it Forward" board in which you can leave a coffee for someone in the community such as a teacher/nurse/etc. The board is located right inside of the door as you walk in.

Here's a tour of the new Zooks Coffee Bar in Tea.

A Tour of Zooks Coffee Bar in Tea, SD

Zooks is open Monday-Saturday from 6:00 AM-8:00 PM and on Sundays from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM. More information about Zooks can be found on their Facebook page.