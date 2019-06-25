ACS Sioux Falls Relay for Life, Celebration and Remembrance

Cancer. One word that unites people in fear, anger, sorrow, joy, and hope, depending on where you are in the journey. The American Cancer Society (ACS) has had the same mission since it was founded 106 years ago- -to save lives.

That effort means attacking the disease at every turn. Increasingly, this means promoting prevention by encouraging healthy lifestyles. ACS has always supported families, fighters and survivors, through each step of their experience. It also fights for legislation dedicated to defeating cancer.

Research looking for answers to the unknown, and for better and more effective cancer treatments has always been at the forefront of what ACS does. This endeavor is producing success, but there is still a long way to go. 600,000 people in the U.S. will still die from cancer this year.

The ACS Relay for Life of Sioux Falls is the opportunity to celebrate survivors we cherish, remember loved ones we've lost, and support fighters who continue their odyssey. It is coming up on Friday, July 26, from 6 PM to Midnight at Yankton Trails Park (3901 S. Minnesota Avenue).

There are so many ways to get involved in the flurry of fundraising and the fun. You can become a team captain, a team member, join in the survivors and caregivers activities, create your own event and donate proceeds to the Relay for Life, and of course, volunteer to help with the event itself.

This year there will also be a concert at 7:30 PM by Grammy and Emmy award winners and local favorites, Tonic Sol-Fa. Free will offerings will be accepted.

Tonic Sol Fa Courtesy Tonic Sol-Fa and American Cancer Society loading...

One of the most powerful components of the Relay for Life is the Luminaria Ceremony. You can dedicate a luminaria to a loved one you've lost, to a survivor, or to someone still fighting.

For more information, see American Cancer Society online, ACS Relay for Life of Sioux Falls on Facebook, call 605-323-3553 or 1-800-227-2345.