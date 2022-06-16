Acts of Road Rage Becoming a Growing Problem in Sioux Falls

Are the people of the Sioux Empire starting to go crazy from the heat? All the road construction? The stress of high gas prices, inflation, and a weakening economy? Iowa drivers in from out of town (just kidding!)? All of the above?

Something is contributing to more and more instances of road rage throughout the Sioux Falls area as of late, and the Sioux Falls Police Department wants residents to be aware of it.

As Dakota News Now reports, the latest incident of road rage occurred on Tuesday (June 14) around 1 PM. Police say a driver was hoping to go down a Sioux Falls street that at the time was blocked with traffic.

Get our free mobile app

According to Dakota News Now story, the cars involved began honking at each other, then an assortment of yelling, one-finger salutes, and other gestures started to happen. All that eventually led to one of the drivers in a red SUV brandishing a firearm, which immediately prompted the aggravated group of motorists to disperse. Fortunately, no shots were fired in the process.

It's not just Sioux Falls drivers exhibiting a growing number of road rage incidents lately. Increased acts of road rage and aggressive driving is becoming a nationwide trend.

A website called the Zebra.com reports that a total of 12,610 injuries and 218 murders have been attributed to road rage over a seven-year period in the United States. An alarming number, to say the least! Their findings also showed that 50% of drivers respond to the careless acts of other drivers with aggressive behavior themselves. And 37% of these aggressive driving incidents here in the U.S. involved a firearm.

I mean, let's be honest, I think we all can admit to being on the receiving end, and possibly even the giving end of getting tailgated, being cut off in traffic, and having some jackwad flip the bird in your direction and call you everything but a Christian as you motor down a busy Sioux Falls street. It's bound to happen on occasion.

What's concerning authorities at the moment is the increased frequency in which these types of aggressive acts and gestures are beginning to happen on Sioux Falls streets.

Should you ever witness an act of road rage here in the Sioux Empire, police strongly encourage drivers to notify authorities immediately if the situation is escalating to a potentially dangerous level.

Source: Dakota News Now/The Zebra.com

TRENDING RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

MOST RECKLESS DRIVERS' VEHICLES We've all seen 'em.

That souped-up vehicle sitting next to you at the red light or blowing your doors off on the interstate.

When you lay eyes on one of those beauties, the thought runs through your mind - 'Man, I would get in SO much trouble behind the wheel of that bad boy'.

And you're probably right. But which vehicles on the road today are causing drivers to take the most risks?

BestLife story breaks looks at a study from North Bay Legal and Insurify to pinpoint exactly which vehicles are being piloted by the most reckless drivers, according to figures from the National Highway Safety Administration

