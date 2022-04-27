Shots Fired at Car Monday during Sioux Falls Road Rage Incident

If life isn't scary enough these days with all that's going on in the world on so many different levels, be it the Ukrainian situation, COVID, rising crime statistics, inflation, terrorism, racial tensions, a looming recession, it's pretty much pick your favorite stressor right now.

The last thing people need to worry about during a time like this is the threat of somebody attempting to pop a cap in them during a road rage incident. But that's exactly what happened to one Sioux Falls driver earlier this week.

Dakota News Now is reporting that a 25-year-old Sioux Falls driver honked his horn at a Kia Sorento after it pulled out of an alley in front of him on Monday night, (April 25). As the road rage incident progressed, the Sorento was somehow able to get behind the victim again after it pulled over a couple of times. According to the police report, the driver of the Sorento then attempted to get the victim to pull over his car by waiving him down. Something the victim smartly refused to do.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens told Dakota News Now, the two vehicles eventually ended up in northeast Sioux Falls, at which time the driver of the Sorento was able to maneuver his vehicle in front of the victim's car, and a passenger from inside the Sorento reached out of the vehicle and fired a gun several times at the victim's car.

According to Dakota News Now, police found 5 shell casings at the scene of the incident. Fortunately, the victim was not injured as a result, nor was there any damage reported to the victim’s car.

Sioux Falls police are still in the process of investigating Monday's road rage incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

9 Driving Laws in South Dakota that Might Surprise You, Some You Didn't Know Existed There are some things you can do on South Dakota roads that you may have once thought illegal but aren't. Like, can you ride in the back of a pickup, or drive barefoot in South Dakota?

While perusing the South Dakota Department of Public Safety I was reminded of some things that come up in conversation quite often.

Here are a few to ponder: