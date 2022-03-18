Hometown star Adam Thielen will be back with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 season as his agency confirmed a restructure of his contract with the team. Rumors had circled that the team could trade Thielen to add some cap space, but it looks like that won't be necessary. With the new front office staff and new coaching staff, it is exciting to see them hang onto some key veteran players.

According to CBSsports.com, the Vikings have also restructured the contract for Harrison Smith as well which helped the Vikings. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Vikings created $6 million in cap room with the Smith restructure. Per his colleague Courtney Cronin, the Thielen restructure added more than $8 million in additional room." Bring Me The News reports that according to Thielen's agency his contract extension includes $18 million in guaranteed money.

With the addition of Justin Jefferson two years ago, it seems in some ways that the spotlight has dimmed on Thielen, but he is so reliable and so talented that he and Jefferson together make an awesome team. Purely from a fans perspective like mine, I admit that I have a special spot in my heart for him.

Adam Thielen, to me, is one of those rare guys in the NFL who against all odds made it into the league and proves time and time again that he belongs there. Not only that, he shows up plenty of players with his raw talent and heart. On top of the fact he seems like a really nice guy.

With so many players jumping from team to team it's nice to see someone like Thielen actually seem like he wants to play for the Minnesota Vikings. So here is to the anticipation of another season that hopefully will get the Minnesota Vikings that elusive Lombardi Trophy!

