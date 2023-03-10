Adam Thielen Shares Thank You To Minnesota Vikings Fans After Being Released By Team

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday morning that they were releasing wide receiver Adam Thielen from the team. This business-driven decision to create some cap room and continue to revamp the team under the new head coach and general manager left many fans feeling some emotions following the news Friday.

As a player that grew up in Minnesota, earned a roster spot as an undrafted free agent from a Division II school, and ascended to be one of the best players at his position to play for the Vikings, it's clear to see why there would be plenty of emotions from fans, the team, and from Adam himself.

The team ownership issued a statement, thanking him for his time with the team and wishing him the best, while the team's official social media accounts shared a thank you message with a brief highlight reel to announce the news.

Following the news breaking, Adam took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts on the news. In a three-part Instagram post, Thielen shared a few video memories of his time with the team as well as a thank you note to fans.

In the message, captioned "Thank you, Minnesota. It has been a dream come true", he shared a brief note that reads:

"To go from a kid growing up in Detroit Lakes to playing for the Minnesota Vikings has been a journey beyond what I could have dreamed of. I want to thank everyone within the Vikings organization - coaches, teammates, the Wilf family and fans - for all the love and support I have received over the years. I poured 10+ years in representing and playing for this team and state. My family and I will always cherish the memories we created on and off the field

He concluded by saying "Minnesota is - and always will be - home to us".

Thanks for the memories, Adam! You will be missed as a member of this team! Here's the post he shared: