Adidas Launches New Commercial With Some Amazing Women (VIDEO)

Over the years, we have seen countless sneaker company commercials that have a much bigger message than just promoting the product.

From Nike's "Just Do It" ads to Reebok's "Be More Human" campaign, the hope is the consumer will think more about the mission with the product than just the shoes themselves.

Adidas currently is running a I'MPOSSIBLE campaign and their latest string of commercials are a great feature on some amazing women.

In a world of negativity and outdated ideas of what should be normal, this encompasses the pursuit of equality while highlighting the success of these women despite the challenges.

Take a look at the recently released I'MPOSSIBLE commercial this month from Adidas.

I think this is a great commercial for every human, man or woman to watch for 30 seconds and just remind ourselves of the differences that make this space in sport so important.

For more information on Adidas, their products and news surrounding their organization, you can visit their website.