Nicole Hause was born and raised in Stillwater and has been part of the professional skateboard circuit for the last ten years, In a sport where you rarely if ever see professional women skateboarders that is why this new documentary film is so important for girls and women to feel represented in the sport.

The film is called Skate Dreams and has been shown at film festivals all over the country with a special showing in Stillwater and it actually premieres this Saturday at 6:30 pm at Zeitgeist Zinema as part of the Duluth/Superior Film Festival.

The premise of the movie according to the Duluth Superior Film Festival:

Skate Dreams is the first feature documentary about the rise of women’s skateboarding and profiles five women from around the world pursuing social justice, equality and personal freedom through skateboarding. Featuring Mimi Knoop, Cara-Beth Burnside, Nora Vasconcellos, and Stillwater, Minnesota native/professional skateboarder Nicole Hause.

Nicole recently made a stop in her hometown of Stillwater for a screening of the movie.

When I was younger and I was skateboarding with all my friends I never saw any girls or women skateboarding in the media. Maybe in a cartoon but not in real life. I was involved in a lot of different sports and I guess even when I was young I was determined to be the best I could in whatever sport and it did not matter If I was a girl I was going to be great. I think this documentary is long overdue to give props to all these amazing girls and women who are out skateboarding showing their amazing skills and now is even an Olympic event!

