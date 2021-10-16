Three Weird Halloween Commercials From Our Youth

Like Christmas, the Halloween season means that there are lots of specially-themed commercials on TV. For me, the Halloween commercials always seem to be better than the sappy Christmas ones...

Like this from McDonald's. When I was a kid, we knew it was going to be a good Halloween if we were able to get our hands on one of these trick-or-treat Happy Meal buckets. And was there anything scarier than those nugget puppets?

Hey, remember Mr. Bill? He was a little man-made of clay that would star in funny short films in the '70s and '80s. He always ends up getting smashed thanks to his friend (?) Mr. Hand. Bill got his start on Saturday Night Live in the '70s.

Well, trying to capture some of that elusive 1970's nostalgia that was floating around at the end of the '90s, Pizza Hut has a series of commercials that starred Mr. Bill rip-off, Pizza Head. He was a piece of pizza with a face that would get smashed. The spots were done in the Mr. Bill style. In this Halloween one from 1987, havoc reigns when Pizza Head tries to get a Goosebumps kid's pack thing.

I found this Woolworth commercial while I was looking for that McD's one above. It's from 1977 and paints a bleak picture of the real world that Pizza Head was trying to recapture.

You got your Six Million Dollar Man costume, which could also be Generic Man #2 costume. The Steve Austin mask sure looks a lot like the Bionic Woman. Don't forget about that new fave Holly Hobby. Stock up on some of that candy too! They have lollipops, bubble gum, and other wrapped candies. Yes! Wrapped Candies!The new scientific marvel!

It was a weird time when saying your candy was wrapped was a selling point.

