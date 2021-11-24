Who Are the Celebrities and Sports Stars in Those Hy-Vee Tailgating Commercials?
It starts with Pink (or P!nk if you're trying to be cool) singing "We came here to run it, run it, run it." Then we see the people unfolding their chairs, flipping burgers, and the other usual sights of a tailgating party.
Yep, it's one of those commercials for Hy-vee grocery stores. At this point, everyone in the midwest must be familiar with them. Which is the purpose of advertising after all.
Who is that in the Hy-Vee Commerical?!? The person scanning a code and throwing a football, who was that?
........
Well, I don't know dad I was looking at my phone, I didn't see it. And I was trying to remember what the name of that song is.
What Song Is In the Hy-Vee Commercials?
To answer the last question first, the song in the Hy-Vee commercials is "Just Like Fire" by Pink. The tune came out in 2016, it was originally on the soundtrack for the movie Alice Through the Looking Glass.
MORE: These 1990s Sioux Falls Commercials Bring Back Warm Memories
The commercials focus on Hy-Vee's support for Feeding America and local Feeding America-network food banks.
The Hy-Vee commercials feature appearances from
- Actor Drew Barrymore
- Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs
- Kirk Cousins, quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings
- Singer Julianne Hough (Dancing With the Stars)
- Actor Nina Dobrev
- Actor Jenny McCarthy
- Actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg (Blue Bloods, New Kids on the Block)
- Racecar Driver Danica Patrick
- NASCAR driver Kyle Busch
- Racecar driver Santino Ferrucci
- Racecar driver Graham Rahal
- Gene Simmons from the band Kiss
- Actor Mark Wahlberg
Who are the celebrities and sports stars in the Hy-Vee Commercial?
FLASHBACK SIOUX FALLS: