Watch the Trailer for the Netflix Aaron Rodgers Documentary

As Packers president Mark Murphy once opined: Aaron Rodgers is a "complicated fella."

That fella is about to be the feature of a three-part and sure-to-be-entertaining Netflix docuseries, titled 'Enigma.'

The trailer for the upcoming series set to debut on December 17th is here, and it doesn't look as if the show will disappoint.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the trailer:

It seems like a great behind the scenes look at the day-to-day of one of the NFL's most polarizing playmakers.

Although this season may very well be his last, I'm very much looking forward to seeing the nuts and bolts of Rodgers' Jets journey, one that has ended up far more disappointing than many could have imagined.

Source: Netflix on Twitter

The 12 Best Single-Season Rushing Performances in Packers History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien