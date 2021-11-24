These 1990s Sioux Falls Commercials Bring Back Warm Memories

I've always said YouTube is one of the greatest inventions of all time. It is a wonderful depositary of our video past. Got the What's Happening theme song rolling around in your head? You are only a few clicks away from scratching that nostalgic itch.

A weird phenomenon that has grown out of YouTube is watching old commercials. When I was recording shows with my VCR I always prided myself on my skills at cutting out the commercial breaks. Now I wish I hadn't been so quick on the pause button trigger, because watching old commercials is so surprisingly fun. Especially when they are old local Sioux Falls commercials. These bring back all sorts of memories.

Like the classic Sioux Falls favorite: Gigglebees. For the uninitiated, back in the '90s, Gigglebees was THE place to go for family fun in the Sioux Empire. Arcade games, laser tag, bumper cars, skeeball, and pizza. Oh, don't forget Wilbur the Coyote, the tricycle-riding robot waiter. The restaurant was located at the corner of 14th and Minnesota in central Sioux Falls, it closed in 2008.

If you want to get really '90s, watch this 1994 commercial for Sioux Falls College, now known as the University of Sioux Falls. This is so '90s; quick cuts, fast zooms, super generic sports rock. It's great! Check it out, maybe you'll see someone you know.

From 1991, this two-minute collection features commercials for Magnolia's restaurant which was on north West Avenue near the arena (those ribs look great), Empire Car Wash on 41st, and Karl's TV Audio and Appliance.

What memories do these commercials spark in you?

