Air freshener Recall Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Cutting Risk

Around 67,000 cans of this Air Freshener are being recalled due to the possibility they could cause cutting injury along with skin and eye irritation.

Check to see if you have any AirWick Fresh New Day® aerosol air fresheners.

These AirWick Fresh Air Fresheners have been sold at grocery stores, home improvement stores, drug stores, Dollar Tree, True Value, Cumberland Farms, and other stores in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, and around the U.S. between March 2022 and September 2022 for about $1.25.

There has been a voluntary recall of 8 oz aerosol cans of AirWick Fresh New Day® aerosol air fresheners in Fresh Waters and Fresh Linen scents in batch code B22077-NJ2 only, which were distributed and sold by retailers in the US and Caribbean between March and September 2022.

airwick.us/Voluntary-Recall airwick.us/Voluntary-Recall loading...

The recalled products are missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to corrosion and rupture of the metal can, posing injury and laceration hazards.

In addition, corrosion of the container can result in leakage, posing a risk of skin and eye irritation upon contact.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fresheners, wrap the product in several layers of paper, and dispose of it properly.

airwick.us/Voluntary-Recall airwick.us/Voluntary-Recall loading...

Use caution to avoid skin and eye contact if the can appears to be leaking.

Reckitt is offering consumers a voucher for a free replacement Fresh New Day aerosol air freshener.

Consumers should contact Reckitt to submit a photo of the recalled can, along with their contact information and written confirmation that they will dispose of the can to receive a voucher for a free replacement.