Another Big Spike In Sioux Falls Gas Prices Overnight

Gas prices continue to take big leaps up. How high will they go in South Dakota?

The average national price for a gallon of gas is around $4.13. As of Monday, the average price per gallon in South Dakota was around $3.70.

By Tuesday morning gas prices in Sioux Falls took another $.10 a gallon jump to around $3.79.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Prices Near $7 In Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: High gas prices are displayed at a Mobil station across the street from the Beverly Center on March 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) loading...

Newsweek magazine says gas stations in Los Angeles are selling gas for $6.99 per gallon. Mid-grade gasoline is selling for $7.19 a gallon.

According to USA Today, the national average for a regular gallon of gas broke the all-time record in the United States on Tuesday.

On Monday a barrel of U.S. crude oil topped out at $130.50 before settling down to $119.40 per barrel later in the day.

Gas Prices Continue Steady Rise As Russia Invades Ukraine CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 03: Gas prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station on March 03, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Increasing demand and dwindling supplies coupled with global supply uncertainty driven by the war in Ukraine have driven gas prices over $4-per-gallon in many parts of the country. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) loading...

Some of the reasons being sighted for the big spike in gas prices are the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the loosening of Covid restrictions, people are traveling more, and the fact that as summer approaches gas prices tend to climb historically.

So how high will these gas prices go before they level out or drop down? Response from the experts...it's anybody's guess.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS