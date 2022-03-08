Another Big Spike In Sioux Falls Gas Prices Overnight
Gas prices continue to take big leaps up. How high will they go in South Dakota?
The average national price for a gallon of gas is around $4.13. As of Monday, the average price per gallon in South Dakota was around $3.70.
By Tuesday morning gas prices in Sioux Falls took another $.10 a gallon jump to around $3.79.
Newsweek magazine says gas stations in Los Angeles are selling gas for $6.99 per gallon. Mid-grade gasoline is selling for $7.19 a gallon.
According to USA Today, the national average for a regular gallon of gas broke the all-time record in the United States on Tuesday.
On Monday a barrel of U.S. crude oil topped out at $130.50 before settling down to $119.40 per barrel later in the day.
Some of the reasons being sighted for the big spike in gas prices are the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the loosening of Covid restrictions, people are traveling more, and the fact that as summer approaches gas prices tend to climb historically.
So how high will these gas prices go before they level out or drop down? Response from the experts...it's anybody's guess.
