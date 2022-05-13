Are You Dropping A Line for Minnesota’s Fishing Opener?

Something about having several thousand lakes draws anglers from far and wide every year. And one day, in particular, this year stands out. Saturday, May 14.

Minnesota is the State of Hockey, the home of all the big professional sports teams, Paul Bunyan, many Fortune 500 companies, and the Mall of America.

Get our free mobile app

And, Minnesota has more than a few lakes for some of the best fishing in the country.

The Fishing Opener in the state of Minnesota is one of the most celebrated days of the year.

"Each year, the Governor's Fishing Opener is a unique event, and this year will be no exception. What continues each year is the passion and enthusiasm Minnesotans have for this great tradition and pastime," said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

Here are some interesting facts for anglers from the Minnesota DNR:

Over 500,000 Minnesotans will participate in the opening day of fishing

There are 4,500 fishing lakes in Minnesota & 3,800 miles of trout streams

Fishing is a $2.4 billion fishing industry in Minnesota

Through the state of Minnesota, the Mighty Mississippi is one of many rivers and streams where anglers can reel in huge catfish or northern pike, smallmouth bass, walleye, panfish, trout, and more than 100 lesser-known species.

No time to waste. Start rigging your boat for the 2022 fishing season.