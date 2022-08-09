2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?

With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes.

One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.

Walz made the announcement on Monday alongside DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

The multi-billion dollar industry extends throughout the entire state of Minnesota from the shores of Lake Superior to Lanesboro. Lake Shetek to the Boundry Waters.

With depths of almost 60 feet, Madison Lake located east of Mankato is a honey-hole for Walleye, Black Crappie, Bluegill, Northern Pike, and Largemouth Bass that spans over 1,400 acres.

