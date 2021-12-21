Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Tests Positive For COVID-19

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The current surge of the COVID-19 virus has affected the top elected state official in Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz Tuesday revealed he, his wife Gwen, and their 9th-grade son have tested positive.

Walz says his son tested positive Monday. After finding out, Walz and his wife were tested Monday morning and the results were negative. They were tested later in the day and those results came back positive.

Walz says his son is dealing with mild symptoms. He said he and his wife have had no symptoms. All three are vaccinated and the governor and his wife have received boosters.

Walz says his family is now in isolation and he plans to work from home until he is no longer infected.

Walz was forced to go into isolation in March last year after he had been exposed to an infected member of his security staff.

