Area College Athletes Showcase Skills at Saturday&#8217;s Senior Bowl

Area College Athletes Showcase Skills at Saturday’s Senior Bowl

Getty Images

I recently highlighted the top quarterbacks on display at Saturday’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, and we’ll know take a look at area college athletes that will be featured.

Get our free mobile app

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Getty Images
loading...

Trevor Penning – 6’7” - 340 lbs – Offensive Tackle – Northern Iowa

Christian Watson – 6’5” - 208 lbs – Wide Receiver – North Dakota State

Matt Waletzko – 6’7” - 305 lbs – Offensive Tackle – North Dakota

Eric Johnson – 6’5” - 298 lbs – Defensive Tackle – Missouri State

 

Big Ten

Boye Mafe – 6’4” - 265 lbs – EDGE – Minnesota

Getty Images
loading...

Daniel Faalele – 6’9” - 380 lbs – Offensive Tackle – Minnesota

JoJo Domann – 6’1” – 230 lbs – Outside Linebacker – Nebraska

Cam Taylor-Britt – 6’0” – 197 lbs – Cornerback – Nebraska

 

Big 12

Getty Images
loading...

Charlie Kolar – 6’6” – 260 lbs – Tight End – Iowa State

Andrew Mevis 5’11” – 205 lbs – Kicker – Iowa State

 

“The Draft Starts in Mobile” is the headline for the Senior Bowl. It offers teams a look at the Senior talent looking to make the jump to the next level via the NFL Draft or Undrafted Free Agency. For a full roster, as well as broadcast details for Saturday’s game, visit here.

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century

While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top