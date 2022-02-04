Area College Athletes Showcase Skills at Saturday’s Senior Bowl
I recently highlighted the top quarterbacks on display at Saturday’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, and we’ll know take a look at area college athletes that will be featured.
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Trevor Penning – 6’7” - 340 lbs – Offensive Tackle – Northern Iowa
Christian Watson – 6’5” - 208 lbs – Wide Receiver – North Dakota State
Matt Waletzko – 6’7” - 305 lbs – Offensive Tackle – North Dakota
Eric Johnson – 6’5” - 298 lbs – Defensive Tackle – Missouri State
Big Ten
Boye Mafe – 6’4” - 265 lbs – EDGE – Minnesota
Daniel Faalele – 6’9” - 380 lbs – Offensive Tackle – Minnesota
JoJo Domann – 6’1” – 230 lbs – Outside Linebacker – Nebraska
Cam Taylor-Britt – 6’0” – 197 lbs – Cornerback – Nebraska
Big 12
Charlie Kolar – 6’6” – 260 lbs – Tight End – Iowa State
Andrew Mevis 5’11” – 205 lbs – Kicker – Iowa State
“The Draft Starts in Mobile” is the headline for the Senior Bowl. It offers teams a look at the Senior talent looking to make the jump to the next level via the NFL Draft or Undrafted Free Agency. For a full roster, as well as broadcast details for Saturday’s game, visit here.