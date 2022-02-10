Area College Football Players Earn Invites to Upcoming NFL Combine

The NFL Combine, known to some as the 'underwear olympics,' is one of the most important events leading up to the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, the NFL released its list of combine invitees.

There are a good number of local college athletes that will be making their way to Indianapolis, and it's a great way to get yourself noticed prior to the upcoming NFL Draft.

Here is a list of area college athletes that have been selected to the NFL Combine, which is set for Monday, February 28th through Sunday, March 6th in Indianapolis:

Iowa

  • Dane Belton, DB
  • Tyler Goodson, RB
  • Tyler Linderbaum, OL

Iowa State

  • Chase Allen, TE
  • Breece Hall, RB
  • Charlie Kolar, TE
  • Brock Purdy, QB
  • Mike Rose, LB
  • Eyioma Uwazurike, DL

Minnesota

  • Blaise Andries, OL
  • Daniel Faalele, OL
  • Boye Mafe, LB
  • Esezi Otomewo, DL

Nebraska

  • Austin Allen, TE
  • JoJo Domann, LB
  • Cam Jurgens, OL
  • Cam Taylor-Britt, DB

North Dakota

  • Matt Waletzko, OL

North Dakota State

  • Cordell Volson, OL
  • Christian Watson, WR

Northern Iowa

  • Trevor Penning, OL
  • Isaiah Weston, WR

South Dakota State

  • Pierre Strong, RB

It's a long list, and our area is represented strongly on what is sure to be another highly successful display of college athletes looking to make the jump to the NFL. For more on this year's NFL Combine, visit the official nfl webpage here.

