Senior Bowl Offers First Look at QB Class for Vikings, Others

After making hires for a new coach and general manager in the past few weeks, the Minnesota Vikings are one of many teams with a big decision regarding the quarterback position this offseason. The Senior Bowl, an annual event showcasing players of all positions, is set for February 5th.

Let’s take a look at some of the possible draft day targets of the Vikings and other potentially quarterback needy teams that are putting their talents on display this week in Mobile.

Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh Panthers

2021 ACC Championship - Pittsburgh v Wake Forest Getty Images loading...

Four-year starter. Led the Panthers to the ACC Title Game in 2018 and 2021. This past season was by far his best, posting career bests in Touchdown Passes (42), Passing Yards (4,319), completion percentage (67.2%) and more.

Malik Willis – Liberty Flames

Old Dominion v Liberty Getty Images loading...

Reports are he’s had a heck of a week thus far. Highly effective and efficient two-year starter. Had 40 combined touchdowns for the Flames this past season in a 8-5 finish. Perhaps the most impressive part of his game is his consistency, posting back-to-back seasons with 60+ completion percentage, 2,000 or more passing yards, and 20 or more touchdown passes.

Desmond Ridder – Cincinnati Bearcats

Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Cincinnati v Alabama Getty Images loading...

Experience. Experience. Experience. Not only did Ridder have a superb 2021 in which he led the Group of Five into the CFP for the first time, but he’s been a high performer throughout his college career. A four-year starter that accumulated 50 starts in his college career. He never threw double digit interceptions in any of his four seasons, and had 87 touchdown passes paired with 28 on the ground. In 2021, he tossed 30 touchdowns to just 8 picks, and had a career high 3,334 yards through the air.

Sam Howell – North Carolina Tarheels

Wake Forest v North Carolina Getty Images loading...

Howell was one of many signal callers receiving a lot of attention from scouts heading into this season. Despite the disappointing record for UNC this past fall, Howell delivered another efficient season, tossing 24 touchdowns, while obliterating his career marks for rushing yards (828) and touchdowns (11) as well. 37 starts over three years makes Howell an experienced option for the right team.

Carson Strong – Nevada Wolfpack

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Tulane v Nevada Getty Images loading...

Another media favorite of late, Strong has showed off a strong arm and more at the Senior Bowl thus far. The three-year starter showcased steady improvement year-to-year for Nevada, while posting mind boggling numbers in the process. For his career (31 games), Strong completed 68.1 percent of his passes, with 74 touchdowns to just 19 interceptions. Mobility is a concern, as Strong’s best season on the ground came with just 4 rushing yards.

That’s the lineup of top-ranked Quarterbacks on display this week in Mobile. Catch the Senior Bowl game on Saturday, a 1:30 Central kickoff time. The game will be televised on NFL Network, and for more on the event, visit here.

