Arrowhead Parkway Expansion Project Underway in Sioux Falls

A major road construction project on Sioux Falls' east side is underway.

Work has begun on the area of Arrowhead Parkway (Highway 42) and Six Mile Road.

It's all part of a $21.7 million dollar project awarded by the South Dakota Department of Transportation to T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls. for work to be done on Arrowhead Parkway at Six Mile Road.

Six Mile Road Project Overview Map SD DOT loading...

During the construction, Arrowhead Parkway (Highway 42) will remain open to traffic while the contractor works north of the existing Highway 42 and west of Six Mile Road.

A detour for traffic will be installed around the project from Veterans Parkway to 26th Street. Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project.

The $20 million project will reconstruct approximately one mile of Highway 42 and one-half mile of Six Mile Road. Work includes grading, curb and gutter, storm sewer, PCC pavement, lighting, signals, permanent signing, and pavement marking.

The project will also reconstruct, widen, and realign Six Mile Road so that it crosses Arrowhead Parkway at a safer angle.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

Arrowhead Parkway will remain open with one lane in each direction for most of the construction project.

Six Mile Road will be closed for approximately 2 months during the summer of 2022. Traffic will be detoured to Veterans Parkway.

Arrowhead Parkway will be closed east of Six Mile Road for approximately 3 months in late summer or early fall 2022. Traffic will be detoured to 26th Street.

Arrowhead Parkway will be closed west of Six Mile Road for approximately 1 week to build the transition between the new and old alignment of Arrowhead Parkway. The schedule for this closure has not yet been determined.

COMPLETION ESTIMATES

Arrowhead Parkway will have two lanes paved and open to traffic by November 23, 2022.

Arrowhead Parkway will have all the lanes paved and open to traffic by August 11, 2023.

Roadway lighting, traffic signal system, sidewalk, and installation of trees and plants will be completed by the project's overall completion date of September 29, 2023.

