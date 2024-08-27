Braves Bash Bailey, Minnesota Twins Fall To Atlanta

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer and a two-run double in the first two innings against Bailey Ober before the game was stopped by a thunderstorm, powering Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves past the sputtering Minnesota Twins 10-6 on Monday night.

Fried (8-7) endured the 86-minute delay for his first win since June 23, finishing five innings and allowing only one earned run.

Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run homer and Marcell Ozuna had two runs and two RBI for the Braves, who emphatically ended Ober's streak of 11 straight quality starts with four runs before he recorded an out.

Whit Merrifield, who went 5 for 5, began the game with a single. Three batters later, Ober (12-6) threw an 0-2 cutter that Olson drove 423 feet into the second deck above right-center field for his 23rd homer.

Ober, who had logged at least six innings and allowed three runs or fewer over his last 11 turns for a 2.09 ERA and eight wins by the Twins, threw 55 pitches and made manager Rocco Baldelli's decision easy to go to the bullpen after the game resumed.

The 6-foot-9 right-hander, who has blossomed into an ace for a rotation thinned by injuries and now rounded out with three rookies, got two outs in the second inning before the Braves got in some more batting practice with five straight men on base.

Matt Wallner homered late for the Twins, who started their third straight interleague series and dropped to 16-22 against NL opponents.