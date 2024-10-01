Atlanta Braves Clinch, Playoffs Begin vs. San Diego Padres

A baseball day for the history books ended as many expected -- with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets splitting a makeup doubleheader to both qualify for the playoffs -- but the drama on the field and late-breaking news off it made for what Braves manager Brian Snitker called a "roller coaster."

The Mets won 8-7 in a dramatic Game 1 with some wild swings and meltdowns by both teams' closers. The Braves had a 3-0 lead, the Mets struck back with a six-run top of the eighth inning, the Braves retook the lead 7-6 in the bottom of the eighth, then the Mets took the lead for good when Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth and trotted nonchalantly around the bases.

In the 40 minutes between Games 1 and 2, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told reporters ace Chris Sale was scratched from his scheduled start in Game 2 because of back spasms. Sale walked into Snitker's office to tell him the news about an hour before Game 1.

The Braves used almost every pitching option they had. Starter Reynaldo Lopez threw a scoreless inning on one day of rest, and starter Max Fried told Snitker he'd be ready in an emergency. Relievers Joe Jimenez and Raisel Iglesias pitched in both games.

After winning Monday's nightcap, Snitker said he was not optimistic Atlanta would have the National League pitching Triple Crown winner for the next round vs. the San Diego Padres. Game 1 is Tuesday.