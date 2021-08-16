Attendance up, Arrests down during the 2021 Sturgis Rally

The party is officially over out west in Sturgis. The 10-day motorcycle rally concluded on Sunday. While attendance was up during the 2021 event, most everything else was down compared to the previous year.

Over the past ten days, people from all over the country converged on the little town of Sturgis, South Dakota, to celebrate a summer that resembled a degree of normality, certainly in comparison to the one we were all forced to endure last year in 2020.

While many health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci himself, still tried to warn citizens to once again avoid this year's rally, labeling it another potential super-spreader event due to the COVID-19 Delta variant. Their advice appeared to fall on deaf ears as over 400,000 people hopped on their hogs and headed to the hills to say F U to COVID.

While the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was much larger than in previous year's, it appears for the most part that people were on the best behavior.

According to Dakota News Now, South Dakota Highway Patrol data shows arrests for drugs and drunken driving were both down during this year's rally compared to last year's.

DUI's saw a 14% drop, while misdemeanor drug arrests dropped 34%, and felony drug arrests declined by 8%.

With that said, not everything related to rally was on the decline. Citations and warnings were both on the rise from 2020.

Dakota News Now reports, citations associated to the rally climbed 20%, while warnings were up 23%.

Speaking of being up, did you happen to catch the photo and message Kid Rock posted to social media regarding his (August 8) show on the main stage of the Buffalo Chip? Needless to say, Kid was jacked up to be back on the road performing for fans once again. And I'd say the over 100,000 people in attendance we're equally excited as well. As you can see, there was an absolute sea of people at his concert.

In case you missed the pic and his message. Here it is, listed below:

