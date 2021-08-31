South Dakota Lemonade Stand Raises Over $60K

Do you remember the story about a little South Dakota lemonade stand hosted by 8-year-old Wyatt Dennis? This lemonade stand gained a lot of national attention primarily because Wyatt was only accepting free-will donations. He started the lemonade stand to save money for college, the St. Jude's Children Hospital, and his very own dirt bike.

Wyatt's lemonade stand took off at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and boy...there is a huge update on the results of Wyatt's small business. Just in the course of a few weeks, Wyatt raised an amazing $62,000! That's not all. Due to Wyatt's astronomical success, he is now able to donate $32,600 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Rapid City Journal is reporting that this is Wyatt's second time bringing his lemonade stand to the annual motorcycle rally. As previously mentioned, Wyatt had three goals in mind: raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, save money for college, and buy a dirt bike. Needless to say, he pretty much accomplished all three goals.

In a previous story about Wyatt's lemonade stand, the Black Hill Riders group made Wyatt's dream of owning a dirt bike a reality. The president of the Black Hill Riders, Jonathan Alkier, "decided to post on social media so that he could pool enough money to gift Wyatt a new bike. He says donations came in within hours, all around the nation." The nation just fell in love with this kid!

It's kind of hard to believe that just last year Wyatt raised only...$700! He gave most of that profit to St. Jude and bought himself a rocket Lego set. Wyatt's dad, Devin tells the Rapid City Journal that this is all pretty "surreal."

Wyatt will have the opportunity to present his extraordinary donation to St. Jude on Friday, September 10th right by his lemonade stand located off of Sturgis Road near Tilford and Exit 40.

Well done, Wyatt! You have truly made a difference not just in South Dakota, but across the entire country!