Atty. General: Sioux Falls Officer Cleared in Fatal Shooting

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general said Friday that a Sioux Falls officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a man police say threatened them with a knife.

Forty-one-year-old Cody Wade Kelly was killed after police conducted a welfare check at his apartment on March 31 because he had threatened to harm himself.

Officers found Kelly in the bathroom of his apartment armed with a knife and with wounds to his arms. Police shot him with a nonlethal bullet and used a stun gun to subdue him, but neither worked.

State investigators say an officer shot Kelly multiple times after he stabbed one officer in the leg and threatened others with a knife. He died at a hospital.

Get our free mobile app

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved