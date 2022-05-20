Former Eagles quarterback Mike Vick is coming out of retirement to play football again...in the Fan Controlled Football League.

He is scheduled to make his debut in the league on May 28, but has not been assigned to a team per the report from Frank Pingue of Reuters.

The league, which features another former Eagles player, Terrell Owens is an indoor 7-on-7 league that is plays their games at the Pullman Yards in Atlanta.

Vick threw for 22,464 yards, 133 touchdowns and 88 interceptions over his 15 seasons with Atlanta, Philadelphia, new York Jets Pittsburgh, adding 6,109 ground yards and 36 touchdowns on the ground.

He goes down as the greatest rushing quarterback of all-time.

The former No. 1 overall pick out of Virginia Tech in the 2001 NFL Draft will turn 42 in June.

You can watch games on Twitch, Peacock, NBCLX, DAZN and fubo Sports Network.