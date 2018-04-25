Mike Vick is getting back into football, but no not as a player and no not in the NFL. Vick will be the offensive coordinator for the new Atlanta based team that will compete in the Alliance of American Football League.

The league is scheduled to begin in February of 2019.

Vick will take on his first coaching role since his playing days in the NFL, where he played for the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The head coach of the Atlanta team is going to be former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress.