Ah, The Joys Of Childhood In The Spring

Is there anything better than being a kid in the spring?

Weather's warming up. Sun is shining. School ending for the year. Life is grand alright, just grand. Nothing stops a kid from having non-stop fun in the spring!

Well, almost nothing.

Get our free mobile app

Raise your hand if you've ever broken a bone when you were a kid. If you did, you have a couple of new members in that not-so-exclusive club. That young lady pictured on the left above is my Granddaughter MacKenna. A farm girl, she discovered that those little calves that are brand new and shiny are not only rambunctious, but they're also a little stronger than they appear to be. In fact, if they give you a playful nudge from behind, you can take a spill...and end up with a cast on that right arm.

Yep, fracture there right neat the ol' wrist. Ouch!

And that hand you see up there on the right? That belongs to my Grandson Bennet. He's a great baseball player. Can pitch, plays a great first base, and catches, too. And that's where the splint comes in. A fracture of the growth plate on the thumb. That puts a kid on the IL. And once again...ouch.

A lot of us have been there. Yep, when I was a kid, cute as a bug's rear end I was, I managed to break a bone in my ankle. It was a pickup baseball game on a Sunday afternoon in Leota. The lesson I learned that long ago day was this: Don't be playin' ball with your friends and slide into third wearing sandals. Got it.

I love those two pictured there and it hurts Gramps a bit seeing them banged up. But this too shall pass. In fact, it's almost a rite of passage for growing up. I know they'll both be back at it soon!