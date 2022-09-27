Augustana 11th, Sioux Falls Receiving Votes Ahead of Rivalry Tilt

It's been nothing short of an impressive start for both the Augustana Viking and USF Cougar Football programs this Fall.

Arguably the biggest game of the regular season for both is coming up on Saturday, as the two rivals will clash at Kirkeby-Over Stadium for the Key to the City.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 on Saturday afternoon from the Augustana campus, and both teams enter the matchup with sterling 4-0 records on the season.

Tickets for the big game are available through the Augustana website.

Anticipation is high for the matchup, as both programs appear in the latest rankings released by the AFCA this week.

Here are the complete rankings:

Dropped Out: Henderson St. (Ark.) (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Indiana (Pa.), 38; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 34; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 33; Washburn (Kan.), 16; Midwestern St. (Tex.), 9; Henderson St. (Ark.), 5; Wayne St. (Neb.), 5; Western Colorado, 5; Benedict (S.C.), 4; Fort Valley St. (Ga.), 3; Truman St. (Mo.), 3; Minnesota St., 2.

The Augustana Vikings come in to the matchup 4-0 and fresh off of a home win over Northern State 21-13 on Saturday. It wasn't as easy for USF this past weekend, as they edged Minnesota Duluth 34-31 at Bob Young Field in Sioux Falls.

As always, something has to give between these two rivals, and all in the Sioux Empire will have their attention on Saturday's contest for the Key to the City.

Get our free mobile app