Augustana University Advances to the NCAA Division II Playoffs

With a shutout win over Southwest Minnesota State, the Augustana University football team will host just their second-ever playoff game.

The Vikings dominated SMSU 55-0 to move to 9-2 in the regular season.

Augie advances to the NCAA Division II for the second-straight season and will host Bemidji State on Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Riding an 11-game win streak on their home turf, the Vikings earned the No. 4 seed in NCAA Super Region Four and will have their fans cheering in Kirkeby-Over Stadium for the opening of the playoffs.

Augustana will see the postseason for just the sixth time in school history and the third time under head coach Jerry Olszewski.

Game time is yet to be announced. Tickets to the game will go on sale at GoAugie.com/Tickets at 10 a.m. on Monday.

