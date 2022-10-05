USF Football vs. SW Minnesota State This Weekend

It's week 6 of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schedule and our two local teams are coming off the Key To The City game where the University of Sioux Falls (5-0) took down Augustana University (4-1).

The Coo came away with a 31-24 win where NSIC sack leader Zach Durfee added three more against the Vikings earning him NSIC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Ethan Wittenburg had seven receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. He sits fifth in the NSIC with 23 receptions for 409 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Special Teams player Seamus Hall had seven punts for 323 yards with a season-long of 53 yards. He produced three 50+ yard punts and 1 touchback.

Next up for USF is the Military Appreciation game Saturday, October 8 against Southwest Minnesota State. Kickoff is 1:00 PM at Bob Young Field.

Following Saturday's loss, the Augustana Vikings dropped out of the AFCA rankings. However, Augie is averaging 362.6 yards of offense per game.

Augie is traveling to Northern Iowa this Saturday for the Peacocks Homecoming. Kickoff in Fayette, Iowa is 3:00 PM. Jeff Fylling will have the call on KXRB FM 100.1.