USF Captures ‘Key to the City’ With Win Over Augustana

Every single year the 'Key to the City' game is a big deal in the city of Sioux Falls and this year was no different.

The 'Key to the City' game matches up the University of Sioux Falls against Augustana University, with both schools being only separated by a couple of blocks.

This year, both teams entered the game undefeated, but it was USF that walked away still unbeaten with a road win over Augustana.

Here is the complete press release from the University of Sioux Falls on their big win.

SIOUX FALLS – The (RV) USF Cougar football team remains the keepers of the key after a 31-24 'Key To The City' victory over No. 11 Augustana.

Sioux Falls opened the game on the defensive side of the ball while picking up two sacks on Augustana quarterback, Casey Bauman. Walker Harris opened the game with a sack for a loss of three yards followed by a seven yard sack by Amaurii Grosskopf and Cal Botsford. The Coo went three and out on their opening drive before picking right back up where they left off with another Zach Durfee two yard sack for loss.

The Cougars got on the board first with a 16 yard touchdown pass from Adam Mullen to Ethan Wittenburg giving him his second career touchdown reception at USF. At the end of the first, Sioux Falls would be up 7-0 before Augustana tallies a touchdown themselves tying it at seven apiece. Prior to the end of the first half, USF would storm the field on 10 plays for 83 yards resulting in a wildcat formation touchdown from Thuro Reisdorfer putting the Coo up 14-7 going into the half.

After returning from the half, Dylan Rudningen recovered a muffed punt putting the Cougars in perfect scoring position to open the second half. Nick Hernandez would split the uprights with a 23 yard field goal bringing him to 6-for-6 on the season and the putting the Cougars up 17-7. With an Augustana fumble, USF would make their way 64 yards for a six yard touchdown pass to Landon Freeman to put the Coo up 24-7 going into the fourth quarter.

"We were able to gain momentum with a touchdown right before the half and came out and got a field goal to open the second half," said Coach Jon Anderson. "Overall, that's what helped set us up to bring The Key back to the Coo."

The Vikings would open the fourth quarter with a field goal before Reisdorfer was able to break free for a 58 yard rushing touchdown and collecting his 38th career touchdown, 4th 100+ yard game and 15th career 100+ yard game. Trailing by 21 points, Augustana would attempt to come back with two touchdown passes cutting the Cougars lead to 31-24. With a tremendous defensive effort, USF forced a turnover on downs and collected their fifth victory at Kirkeby-Over stadium over the Vikings.

"We are very pleased with how our guys were able to perform on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball," said Coach Anderson. "Our guys left it all on the field and I couldn't have asked for a better outcome. We were able to run against a stout defense as well as produce seven sacks on the defensive side of the ball and that just goes to show how we have built our football program."

Offensive Leaders

Adam Mullen: 17/27 for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns

Thuro Reisdorfer: 19 carries for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns

o Collected his 38th career touchdown and moved into 13th all-time in USF rushing touchdowns

Ethan Wittenburg: 7 receptions for 134 yard and 1 touchdown

Defensive Leaders

Zach Durfee: 3 sacks on the day for a loss of 6 yards

o Leads the NSIC in sacks with 9 on the season

Cam Alfaro: 7 solo tackles and 4 assisted totaling 11 tackles on the day

Special Teams

Seamus Hall: 7 punts for 323 yards with a long of 53 yards

Nick Hernandez: 1-for-2 on field goals for the day; 4-for-4 on PATs; 6 kickoffs for 362 yards and 4 touchbacks

Overall

USF moves to 8 and 10 in the 'Key To The City' match-up

Sioux Falls is 5-0 at Kirkeby-Over Stadium

The Coo moves to 5-0 on the season and first in the NSIC

The (RV) Cougars will be back in action next week as they host Southwest Minnesota State. Kick-off is slated for 1:00pm on Saturday, October 8th at Bob Young Field. For all things Cougar Football, be sure to follow along on the new USF Cougars app as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.