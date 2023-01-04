Augustana University Football Named To Elite 100 Honors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana football had two of its members named to the D2Football.com Elite 100 teams. Junior Blake Larson earned a spot on the second team while senior Eli Weber was named a squad member.

The duo is the 10th and 11th Augustana members of D2Football.com's version of All-America teams.

Larson, hailing from Brandon, South Dakota, is a two-time D2CCA All-Region honoree and two-time First Team All-NSIC honoree on the Vikings' offensive line. He started all 11 games for AU in 2022 and has played 33 games in his career at Augustana.

Coming to Augustana from Dawson, Minnesota, Weber is an AFCA All-America honoree and three-time First Team All-NSIC honoree. He recorded 53 tackles in 2022 and led the Vikings' defense with four interceptions.

D2Football.com has compiled its end-of-season Elite 100 teams since its inception in 2000 and are selected based on input from coaches, scouts, media, and sports information directors from around the country.