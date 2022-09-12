Backstreets Back Alright! Relive The Epic Sioux Falls Concert

It was the ultimate boy band night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday. After two postponements thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Backstreet Boys finally performed in front of their Sioux Empire fans.

I am well aware of this fact this is not a country concert I'm writing about. However, this is a big week for shows in the Sioux Empire. This Backstreet Boys concert was one of three concerts I have the pleasure I have attending this week.

The Backstreet Boys was one of the top boy band groups in the late 90s and the early 2000s. They are known for their massive hit songs like "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)," "The Call," "We've Got It Going On," and probably their biggest song "I Want It That Way." They brought all these songs and the high energy DNA Tour to the Sioux Falls stage at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

It was a nearly sold-out crowd at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. It felt like "everybody" in Sioux Falls were rocking their bodies! If you didn't make it to see the Backstreet Boys, it was "larger than life." Here are some pictures and videos from the show.

Backstreet Boys in Sioux Falls

After waiting two years, the Backstreet Boys finally performed in Sioux Falls! This opening was pretty set the tone for the whole show.

Backstreets Boys in Sioux Falls

You can tell this show was going to be high-energy from their performance of this 2000 song.

The band decided to step off the stage a little bit to see the Sioux Falls fans. The dancing, by the way, was on point.

Going back to 1996, this song really had Sioux Falls getting down!

One thing is for sure, the Backstreet Boys were far from lonely in Sioux Falls.

Member Nick Carter had a lot of fun leading Sioux Falls in a Backstreet chant. He told the crowd at 42-years-old, this cheer never gets old.

It's hard to find someone in the crowd who wasn't singing this song.

Backstreet Boys in Sioux Falls

This was a cool moment inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The song that everyone one was waiting for..."I Want It That Way." Sing along with the video if you know the words.

These pictures are some other favorites from the show.

Backstreet Boys in Sioux Falls

Thanks to the Backstreet Boys for stopping in the Sioux Empire!