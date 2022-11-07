Sioux Falls Resident Gets FaceTime Call From Aaron Carter

Some people can view celebrities as individuals who are larger than life. For some teenagers in the late 90s and early 2000s, pop singer Aaron Carter could be said to be one of those individuals.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter had his own singing career. He recorded huge hit songs like "I'm All About You," "Aaron's Party," and his popular rendition of "I Want Candy." Unfortunately, the pop singer's life wasn't easy. He passed away on Saturday morning in his California home. He was only 34-years-old.

Get our free mobile app

According to a report from TMZ, officials say they found Aaron in his bathtub. The report continues by stating, "Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they received a 911 call at 11 AM Saturday that a male had drowned in the tub." It's no secret that Aaron had his own personal battles with addiction and mental illness. His brother Nick even shared in an Instagram post that "addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."

Even though Aaron was struggling, he made it a point to connect with his fans; sometimes through social media and other occasions through FaceTime video chats. One Sioux Falls resident actually did receive a call from the pop star.

Christine Manika (TSM) Christine Manika (TSM) loading...

Back in 2014 before I moved to Sioux Falls, I actually did receive a FaceTime call from Aaron Carter. He was calling multiple fans as part of a social media promotion. I just happened to be one of them.

From what I can remember, he was genuinely nice. Aaron talked to my sister Katie and me before he started to break out into song. The video call probably lasted no longer than three minutes. Nevertheless, it was a unique interaction I had with the pop singer. You never know what a person is really experiencing. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness or addiction, there are various resources in the Sioux Empire to help. You can start by calling the 211 Helpline Center.

Top 14 Restaurants That Should Come Back to Sioux Falls Some friends and I were getting together for dinner and we were trying to decide where to go. That’s when we started reminiscing about our favorite Sioux Falls restaurants that have come and gone. Here's a list of 14 restaurants I want to come back to Sioux Falls. What restaurants were your favorites that are no longer in Sioux Falls?