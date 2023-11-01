Each season has its favorite type of food. During the summer, fresh garden produce is a popular choice for many households. Fall time brings out the root vegetables and everything that has matured on the vine.

You may agree with me that when you put all that bounty together, you can create a comfort feast. Let's pull out our best chili recipe and see if it stacks up with some of the neighboring states.

Don't be shy in disagreeing. You may choose to have a different bean in your chili. Maybe, you prefer to have a different meat. Or, something totally off the rails.

Here is where you will find the Best Bowl of Chili in every state, according to Love Food.com.

South Dakota

Diner Chili, Phillips Avenue Diner, Sioux Falls

There are plenty of reasons to visit this popular Sioux Falls diner: cool retro interiors, a classic, convivial diner vibe, and a menu of American staples. That menu includes a stellar chili that's absolutely loaded with beef, beans, onions, and peppers. Diners eat it in steaming bowls or ladled over spaghetti, and they give it high praise. You may want to ask your server for a side of Chili Tots!

Iowa

Jake’s Spicy BBQ Steak Chili, Jethro's BBQ

The chili at this easy-going BBQ joint really hits the spot. As the name suggests, the dish is just the right balance of spice and smoke, and it's made with top-quality steak. It's served piled high with jalapeños, cheese, and sour cream. There are eight Jethro's locations in Iowa.

Minnesota

Pinto’s Diablo Chili, The Loon Cafe, Minneapolis

The chili bowl at The Loon Cafe earns plenty of praise from punters and press alike. Requested by Gourmet magazine. It's described as 'a Minnesota-born chili' since the recipe was dreamt up right here and it consists of beef, beans, and veggies with delicate spices. A hunk of Texas toast on the side is perfect for dipping.

Nebraska

Vegetarian Chili, LeadBelly, Haymarket

Head to LeadBelly for a top-notch vegetarian chili. It's famous for serving the dish with a cinnamon roll, so you'll get the perfect blend of sweetness, smoke, and spice. Meat lovers have the option to add ground beef, chicken, shaved ribeye, or BBQ pulled pork.

