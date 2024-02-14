What Are The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him?

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to the most romantic holiday, would you agree gift shopping is focused more on her than him?

Right off the top if Cupid has the upper hand, a proposal is the most romantic Valentine's Day gift.

Canva

Guy's getting down on bended knee looking into her eyes, reciting a prepared message, and then the big question. Or, flowers, candy, lingerie, perfume, the list goes on and on. All for her.

But, what about Valentine's Day gifts for the dude?

Ladies, here are a few manly suggestions:

GQ recommends clothing, cologne, and skin products. And this really hip wrister from Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 9

Amazon

From romantic to cute, Esquire has more than 50 suggestions from Wagyu to Dad Grass. Sip your favorite single barrel from a Grand Teton.

Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses

Hucberry

Good Housekeeping says you won't break the bank with a pair of these.

Personalized Boxers

Amazon

An engraved wallet card with your personalized message.

Engraved Wallet Card

Amazon

Love coupons could be the ticket.

Love Coupons

Amazon/Canva

