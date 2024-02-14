What Are The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him?
When it comes to the most romantic holiday, would you agree gift shopping is focused more on her than him?
Right off the top if Cupid has the upper hand, a proposal is the most romantic Valentine's Day gift.
Guy's getting down on bended knee looking into her eyes, reciting a prepared message, and then the big question. Or, flowers, candy, lingerie, perfume, the list goes on and on. All for her.
But, what about Valentine's Day gifts for the dude?
Ladies, here are a few manly suggestions:
GQ recommends clothing, cologne, and skin products. And this really hip wrister from Amazon.
Apple Watch Series 9
From romantic to cute, Esquire has more than 50 suggestions from Wagyu to Dad Grass. Sip your favorite single barrel from a Grand Teton.
Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses
Good Housekeeping says you won't break the bank with a pair of these.
Personalized Boxers
An engraved wallet card with your personalized message.
Engraved Wallet Card
Love coupons could be the ticket.
Love Coupons
LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa
Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained