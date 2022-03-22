Big Nationwide Walmart Pancake Mix Recall Involves South Dakota

Better check your cupboards for this box of Walmart breakfast food. The recall involves South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Continental Mills has issued a recall for Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix.

The recall was prompted due to potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

Check your boxes of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix for UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063, Best By Date of 09/01/2023.

The Pancake and Waffle mix was distributed to Walmart stores throughout South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and the rest of the United States.

No contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date. No injuries have been reported to date.

If you have recently purchased any of the products noted above, please dispose of the product or please return the product to your store for a replacement or refund.

For more information or to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832.

Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.

