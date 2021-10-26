Big Wind Heading For Sioux Falls Tri-State Area

Big Winds are going to be blazing across the Sioux Falls Tri-State area. Here's what to expect.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a WIND ADVISORY in effect from 10 am this morning until 7 pm Tuesday night.

Southeast winds at 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected across the area.

Portions of east-central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

The WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM this evening.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

This week's forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says ..

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of drizzle before 1 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 am and 4 am, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 am, then showers between 11 am and 2 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 52. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

