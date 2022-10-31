Blood Moon Will Grace the Night Sky on Election Day

A full moon lunar eclipse will grace the skies over the United States on November 8 which happens to be election day. But wait, there's more: it's also a blood moon.

According to TimeandDate, the eclipse should be best viewed between 2 a.m. and 7a.m. with "max view" or optimal time around 4:59 a.m. in Sioux Falls.

This midterm election will be a wild one as all 435 seats in the House are contested along with 35 seats in the Senate.

One of the reasons the term 'Blood Moon' is receiving a lot of attention lately is that it's religious in nature. Some of the world's leading biblical scholars are particularly interested in total lunar eclipses or blood moons - because they coincidentally align themselves perfectly with Jewish observances and major events - such as election days.

Blood moons is a pattern for Israel historically. For example, in 1949 a blood moon appeared right after Israel became a nation in 1948. It also happened again in 1967 when the Jews regained Jerusalem during the six-day war.

Some cite the Bible when aligning a blood moon with historical events:

"The sun will be turned to darkness, and the moon to blood before the great and dreadful day of the LORD comes." - Joel 2:31

"The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood before the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord." - Acts 2:20

Okay...so let's go vote, let our voices be heard, and then head for the hills to view the blood moon - out in the wide open. Because, frankly, nothing surprises me anymore.

