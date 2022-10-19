Make Your Voice Heard! SD Voter Registration Deadline is 10/24

There is no more important civic duty than voting. With midterm elections heating up and just a few weeks away, don't forget to register to vote in South Dakota!

The deadline is extremely close, so be sure that you and those close to you that are of age are registered to vote.

Per vote.gov, the in-person and by mail registration deadline for the upcoming elections is Monday, October 24th!

Being new to the area, we went recently and registered in person, and it took less than 3 minutes.

In fact, you can save even more time by filling out the voter registration form in advance. The form is available at the South Dakota Secretary of State Website.

Per the site:

Print the Voter Registration Form, fill-out the form, sign it and then submit it to your County Auditor. Your Voter Registration form with an original signature must be received by the auditor 15 days before any election if you wish to vote in that election. South Dakota law does not allow you to submit your voter registration form via fax or email.

Think your all set to vote already? Be sure to double check by visiting the Voter Information Portal site. You can never be too sure!

Be sure to get out and vote! Election day is Tuesday, November 8th.

Source: South Dakota Secretary of State - Voting

