Boston Red Sox Oust New York Yankees

The Boston Red Sox, after winning Tuesday's American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees, will now move on to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the Divisional Series beginning Thursday, October 7.

As the ball sailed over the center-field fence, landing 427 feet from the plate in a horde of happy Red Sox fans, Xander Bogaerts turned to the Boston dugout to flex his muscles before resuming his home run trot.

Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and Nathan Eovaldi took a shutout into the sixth inning in the American League Wild Card Game to help the Red Sox beat New York 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Boston advanced to the best-of-five AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 will be Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees, who lead the majors with 27 World Series championships, have not won it all since 2009. After angling for a matchup with the Red Sox in a potential tiebreaker, the Yankees wound up in Boston for the wild-card game instead.

And the Red Sox beat them in the postseason for the third straight try.