Boston University Eliminates Gophers, Earns Trip to Frozen Four

The championship round of the NCAA Sioux Falls Regional men's hockey tournament wrapped up at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday with No. 2 Boston University dominating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-3.

Jaxon Nelson and Bryce Brodzinski of the No. 2 seed Golden Gophers (23-11-5 overall) netted the first two goals of the game.

Freshmen Jack Harvey and Shane Lachance each recorded a goal and added an assist while classmate Macklin Celebrini had a trio of assists. Sophomore Quinn Hutson provided BU's first goal and graduate students Case McCarthy and Sam Stevens sealed the game with empty-netters. Sophomore Lane Hutson scored his 30th goal of the season.

Minnesota's Jaxon Nelson celebrated his 24th birthday with his third goal of the regional, 11th over the past eight games, and was named to the NCAA Sioux Falls Regional All-Tournament Team.

Boston will be making back-to-back trips to the Frozen Four as they will take on No. 3 Denver in the national semifinals on Thursday, April 11, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Jay Pandolfo has now made it to the Frozen Four six times; four as a player and twice as head coach.

