Boston University Eliminates Gophers, Earns Trip to Frozen Four
The championship round of the NCAA Sioux Falls Regional men's hockey tournament wrapped up at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday with No. 2 Boston University dominating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-3.
Freshmen Jack Harvey and Shane Lachance each recorded a goal and added an assist while classmate Macklin Celebrini had a trio of assists. Sophomore Quinn Hutson provided BU's first goal and graduate students Case McCarthy and Sam Stevens sealed the game with empty-netters. Sophomore Lane Hutson scored his 30th goal of the season.
Boston will be making back-to-back trips to the Frozen Four as they will take on No. 3 Denver in the national semifinals on Thursday, April 11, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Jay Pandolfo has now made it to the Frozen Four six times; four as a player and twice as head coach.
