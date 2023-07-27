Minnesota Gopher Logan Cooley Following His NHL Dream

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As the month of June wrapped up with the NHL Entry Draft the State of Hockey heard their state called numerous times. One of those was for freshman Logan Cooley.

A Pittsburgh native playing forward for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Cooley will next be wearing an Arizona Coyotes sweater.

Cooley has signed his entry-level contract with the Coyotes.

Cooley's message to fans and teammates:


Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud also were selected in the first round of the 2022 draft prior to joining the Maroon and Gold for the 2022-23 season.

Follow the Gophers into the NHL here.

Comments
