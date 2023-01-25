These Two HUGE Minnesota Events Are This Weekend

As one Minnesota sports season has concluded, one continues, and yet another is on the horizon, fans will come together this weekend in the State of Hockey and Twins Territory.

Beginning Friday, January 27 TwinsFest 2023 featuring over 60 current, former, and future Minnesota Twins players and coaches will gather in Minneapolis for a trio of TwinsFest events.

Tickets for the inaugural TwinsFest Live! (featuring a voucher good for 1 complimentary ticket to any April home game, excluding the Home Opener on Thursday, April 6) are available now at twins.com/twinsfest. Signature Saturday is sold out, while all spots for the Futures Clinics have been filled.

~TwinsFest Live from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, January 27 at The Fillmore Minneapolis

~Signature Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 at Target Field

~Futures Clinic from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for youth at Urban Ventures

As the hockey season is in full swing the State of Hockey puts on several layers of clothing to head outdoors on January 28 to celebrate the 17th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota beginning at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township.

Hockey Day Minnesota includes a full day on the ice:

9:30 AM Stillwater vs. White Bear Lake (Girls) at Polar Lakes Park

1:00 PM Hermantown vs. Mahtomedi (Boys) at Polar Lakes Park

4:30 PM Hill Murray vs. White Bear Lake (Boys) at Polar Lakes Park

8:00 PM Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres at Xcel Energy Center

Not a part of the Hockey Day Minnesota lineup but still a huge interest is the Minnesota Golden Gopher men's hockey match against Michigan State, 4:00 PM at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

If you're from Minnesota all eyes will be on Hockey Day Minnesota.