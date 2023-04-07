Minnesota Gophers, Quinnipiac Advance to Frozen Four Final

TAMPA, Fla. -- Freshman Luke Mittelstadt scored two third-period goals in two-and-a-half minutes, and top-ranked Minnesota beat Boston University 6-2 on Thursday night in the opening game of the NCAA Frozen Four.

Mittelstadt gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead on a power play with 18:20 left in the third period, and his second came from the same spot at the left circle for his fifth goal of the season -- and third in the NCAA tournament.

Logan Cooley added two empty-net goals to reach 22 on the season.

The five-time national champion Gophers (29-9-1) seek their first title since 2003 against Quinnipiac on Saturday. Minnesota has outscored its opponents 19-5 in the NCAA tournament.

The Gophers are led by Head Coach Bob Motzko who this week received the Spencer Penrose Award, given each year to the to CCM/AHCA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Coach of the Year.

Quinnipiac, meanwhile, got a two-goal game for the second time during the NCAA tournament from Jacob Quillan while Yaniv Perets posted 29 saves in a 5-2 win over Michigan on Thursday.

Quinnipiac (33-4-3), which set a program record for wins, advances to its third national title game in program history. The Bobcats seek their first title after losing in 2013 and '16. Michigan (26-12-3) was seeking its 10th NCAA championship.

"They're loaded," Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold said of Minnesota. "Logan Cooley is, in my opinion, probably the best player in college hockey this year. ... It's a tough task. And we don't mind being the underdog. We came in here. Nobody gave us a chance to win tonight. And nobody gave us a chance to win on Saturday. But we'll find a way to figure it out."

