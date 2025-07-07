The Big Ten will once again be one of the premier conferences in college football this season, as some rivalries renew this Fall, and others continue to build.

Without a doubt, there are some tough schedules out there, including the ones that UCLA and Wisconsin will face in conference.

Our area squads in the Big Ten (Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota) will surely have some challenging games on tap, but how do they stack up against the rest of the conference?

CollegeFootballNews.com complied a ranking of all 18 of the Big Ten schedules, and you might be surprised where the Gophers, Hawkeyes, and Huskers ended up.

Here's a look at where the three programs stack up in conference in terms of schedule difficulty this Fall:

4th Hardest Schedule in the Big Ten - Iowa Hawkeyes

The Good: There’s a terrific midseason stretch of games without leaving home. Throw in the that the first three road games are Iowa State - from the proximity aspect, not the toughness of the game - Rutgers, and Washington, that’s not bad.

13th Hardest Schedule in the Big Ten - Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Bad: At Ohio State, at Iowa, at Oregon. Getting one of those will be nice, but you probably need two to be a real player in the Big Ten title chase.

14th Hardest Schedule in the Big Ten - Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Huskers don’t have to play Ohio State or Oregon. Throw in Indiana, and they miss three of last year’s powerhouses. Missing Purdue hurts, and not getting Rutgers isn’t a positive, but missing Illinois is nicer than it might seem.

It's great news for the Gophers and Huskers, and count Iowa in for one of the toughest among the power conference.

Regardless of difficulty, each and every year we are surprised by results week-to-week, and anything goes in this modern Big Ten.

Here's a look at the openers for each program:

Thursday, August 28th - Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) - 8:00 CT

Buffalo @ Minnesota - 7:00 CT

Saturday, August 30th - UAlbany @ Iowa - 5:00 CT

