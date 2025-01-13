Minnesota Gopher WBB 16-1, Ranked for First Time Since 2019

The Minnesota Gopher Women's Basketball program is out to a tremendous 16-1 start to the season under second year Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit, and they're now ranked for the first time in 6 years.

Per ESPN.com:

Minnesota is off to its best start in 17 games and earned its first ranking since 2019 on Monday, entering the Associated Press women's basketball poll at No. 24.

The Golden Gophers have won 16 of their first 17 contests, with the loss coming against Nebraska last month. They are ranked for the first time since Dec. 30, 2019. Next up is a matchup at No. 8 Maryland on Tuesday.

The Gophers started out last season with a mark of 11-1, but faltered down the stretch and through Big Ten play to finish at 20-16. Last season was the Gopher's first 20+ win season since 2018-19.

It's clear things are turning around in the Twin Cities for Gopher Women's hoops. This season, the team currently has four players that average in double figures, led by Mara Braun's 13.6 points per game.

The Gophers have a ton of scoring depth this season, as they showcase 8 players that average over 7.5 points per game.

The Gophers take on Maryland on Tuesday night in a Top 25 battle. For more on Gopher Women's Basketball, visit the link below.

Sources: ESPN.com and Gopher Sports

